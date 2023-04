Hoosman has agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Hoosman spent his first four years at Northern Iowa before transferring to North Dakota for the 2022 season, where he posted career-bests in rushing yards (1,003) and rushing touchdowns (12) on 176 carries, earning him a spot on the Second Team ALL-MVFC. His jump in production in his senior year could translate well as he competes for permanent spot on an NFL roster.