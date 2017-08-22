Chargers' Tyreek Burwell: Closing in on return to game action
Coach Anthony Lynn said Burwell (hand) could play in a game if necessary, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports
While he's still sporting a cast on his right hand, it's nice to see Burwell is close to full health. The notion that he could play if necessary makes it seem like the Chargers are playing this one extra cautious. By all accounts, it's likely he'll be ready for the season opener.
