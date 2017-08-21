Chargers' Tyreek Burwell: Injures hand
Burwell injured his hand during Sunday's preseason action against the Saints, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Burwell started Sunday due to an injury to nominal starter Russell Okung, who was held out due to a minor ankle injury. While there are conflicting reports regarding the severity of the injury, it seems likely the offensive tackle could be held out for some time.
