Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Bothered by foot
Williams is dealing with foot soreness, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was held out of practice Tuesday, but coach Anthony Lynn expects the 26-year-old wideout to be okay. Lynn also mentioned that Williams has been impressive at training camp, which is important given how much talent the Chargers have at wide receiver. Williams and Keenan Allen are listed as the starters on the team's preseason depth chart, but second-stringers Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin also figure to be key pieces in the offense.
