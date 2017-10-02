Williams caught five of six targets for 115 yards and a touchdown during the 26-24 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

It took four games, but Williams finally put together a breakout performance. Most of the yards came on one play, as Williams blew past the Eagles secondary for an easy 75-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Regardless, fantasy owners will take it, as Williams had struggled to find much success prior to this point. Perhaps more encouraging, Williams once again saw a healthy chunk of the targets, trailing only Keenan Allen (11) in looks. He'll face an intriguing matchup next week against the Giants.