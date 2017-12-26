Williams caught five of his six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Jets.

It was a bit surprising to see Williams receive six targets given the third-year receiver had only crossed that threshold once since the team's Week 9 bye. But with usual offensive stalwarts such as Hunter Henry (abdomen), Keenan Allen (back) and Melvin Gordon (ankle) either out or limited by their respective injuries, Williams has been forced into a larger role almost by default. As a result, the 25-year-old could wind up being a sneaky DFS play next week against the Raiders.