Williams caught just two of his seven targets for 15 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

With the Chargers trailing for most of the contest, Williams was in prime position to post a positive fantasy day, only for a litany of dropped balls and overthrown targets to ruin the parade. Through three games, Williams is third among Chargers wide receivers in receiving yards which is a bit of a surprise since he's seen the second most targets (18) on the team behind Keenan Allen's 29. However given Williams' place in the high octane passing attack of the Chargers, he still remains on the radar for fantasy owners as a quality flex option who has the capability to explode given the right matchup.