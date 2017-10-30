Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite six targets
Williams caught one of his six targets for 24 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Catching just one of six targets sounds as bad as it looked, with the "highlight" being a critical dropped pass in the third quarter that would have extended a prolonged drive by the Chargers. While the six targets nearly represented a season-high, it's been a downright disappointing season for the 25-year-old after exploding onto the scene last season. None of that has to do with the addition of 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, who's largely been a non-factor in his three games since returning from a herniated disk in his back, but given Tyrell Williams' struggles it wouldn't be a shock to see the Chargers opt to utilize the younger counterpart following the team's Week 9 bye.
