Williams caught one of his six targets for 24 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Catching just one of six targets sounds as bad as it looked, with the "highlight" being a critical dropped pass in the third quarter that would have extended a prolonged drive by the Chargers. While the six targets nearly represented a season-high, it's been a downright disappointing season for the 25-year-old after exploding onto the scene last season. None of that has to do with the addition of 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams, who's largely been a non-factor in his three games since returning from a herniated disk in his back, but given Tyrell Williams' struggles it wouldn't be a shock to see the Chargers opt to utilize the younger counterpart following the team's Week 9 bye.