Williams turned three targets into catch for eight yards in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Williams was used mainly as a blocking asset Sunday, once again seeing the second most snaps of any Chargers wide receiver while seeing a limited amount of receiving opportunities. With the fantasy playoffs nearing for many players, Williams is far too inconsistent to warrant much use except in the deepest of leagues.

