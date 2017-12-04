Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite win
Williams turned three targets into catch for eight yards in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Williams was used mainly as a blocking asset Sunday, once again seeing the second most snaps of any Chargers wide receiver while seeing a limited amount of receiving opportunities. With the fantasy playoffs nearing for many players, Williams is far too inconsistent to warrant much use except in the deepest of leagues.
