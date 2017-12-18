Williams caught three of his seven targets for 31 yards in the 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

With Keenan Allen (back) carted off to the locker room late in the game, Williams stepped up to see the second-most targets of any Chargers wide receiver, but he hardly made them count. If Allen were to miss any additional time, Williams figures to be a key cog in an offensive attack that has flourished in recent weeks.