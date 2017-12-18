Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches three passes in loss
Williams caught three of his seven targets for 31 yards in the 30-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
With Keenan Allen (back) carted off to the locker room late in the game, Williams stepped up to see the second-most targets of any Chargers wide receiver, but he hardly made them count. If Allen were to miss any additional time, Williams figures to be a key cog in an offensive attack that has flourished in recent weeks.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Records 132 yards Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Nets second touchdown of season•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Held to one catch•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies 49 receiving yards in loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite six targets•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.