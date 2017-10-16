Williams caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in the 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It's about to get incredibly frustrating for fantasy owners of Williams in the coming weeks, as the 25-year-old saw his lowest snap count of the season (44) thanks in part to the addition of Mike Williams, who took part in his first game after suffering a back injury during the preseason. It's a trend that likely won't end anytime soon, particularly as the other Williams (Mike) begins to regain his strength.