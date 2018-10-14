Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches two touchdowns
Williams caught three of four targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns while adding a one-yard run in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Browns.
Williams did most of his damage on a two-play scoring drive in the second quarter. He caught a 44-yard deep ball on the first play of that drive, then added a 45-yard touchdown in triple coverage on the very next play. Williams added a 29-yard score later in the quarter. It's tough to predict which Chargers receiver will pop on any given week, but Williams will be in the mix against the Titans in Week 7.
