Williams finished the season with 41 receptions for 653 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 65 targets.

That doesn't include whatever production he puts together during the postseason, but regardless it's fair to suggest Williams' 2018 numbers were more than disappointing given he played a full 16-game season. Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams accounted for the vast majority of the team's target share, relegating Tyrell Williams to no better than fifth in terms of the receiving pecking order. It would probably be a worse statistical season for Williams if not for a two-week stretch earlier in the year in which he recorded seven receptions for 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns, capitalizing on porous man coverage to record multiple 40-yard catches. Therein lies the value of Williams, as the fourth-year player has displayed tremendous speed for his size, and could very well act as a No. 1 receiver if given the opportunity. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, it would be a surprise if Williams returned to the Chargers given the emergence of Mike Williams and the expected price tag the former Williams is expected to command on the open market.