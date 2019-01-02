Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Concludes disappointing 2018 season
Williams finished the season with 41 receptions for 653 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 65 targets.
That doesn't include whatever production he puts together during the postseason, but regardless it's fair to suggest Williams' 2018 numbers were more than disappointing given he played a full 16-game season. Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams accounted for the vast majority of the team's target share, relegating Tyrell Williams to no better than fifth in terms of the receiving pecking order. It would probably be a worse statistical season for Williams if not for a two-week stretch earlier in the year in which he recorded seven receptions for 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns, capitalizing on porous man coverage to record multiple 40-yard catches. Therein lies the value of Williams, as the fourth-year player has displayed tremendous speed for his size, and could very well act as a No. 1 receiver if given the opportunity. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, it would be a surprise if Williams returned to the Chargers given the emergence of Mike Williams and the expected price tag the former Williams is expected to command on the open market.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Quiet effort in Week 16 loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Records season high in catches•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Held in check once again•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Non-factor in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Labeled questionable for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...