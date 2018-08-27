Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Did not play Saturday
Williams (foot) did not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Williams missed most of practice last week thanks to what was deemed "foot soreness". While the injury seems more like a nuisance as opposed to anything serious, it's unclear whether the third-year player will be able to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the 49ers. Given the Chargers have been overly cautious with most of their injured starters throughout the preseason, it's fair to say that should Williams miss the final preseason contest it doesn't mean he'll be unavailable for the official start of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Bothered by foot•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Snares reception in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Listed as starter•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Signs RFA tender•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Officially tendered•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...