Williams (foot) did not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Williams missed most of practice last week thanks to what was deemed "foot soreness". While the injury seems more like a nuisance as opposed to anything serious, it's unclear whether the third-year player will be able to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the 49ers. Given the Chargers have been overly cautious with most of their injured starters throughout the preseason, it's fair to say that should Williams miss the final preseason contest it doesn't mean he'll be unavailable for the official start of the 2018 campaign.