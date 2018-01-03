Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Disappointing 2017 season
Williams finished the year with 43 receptions for 728 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a three-catch, 67-yard performance Sunday against the Raiders in which he also snagged a touchdown.
Williams burst onto the scene in 2016, racking up over 1,000-receiving yards as seemingly the lone explosive option in an offense decimated by injuries. With players such as Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen able to play a full 16-game season in 2017, Williams was simply relegated to the fourth or fifth option on offense, and as a result his target count took a dramatic turn for the worst (50 less targets this season). A restricted free agent heading into the offseason, Williams is expected to return to the Chargers in 2018, but with former first-round pick, Mike Williams in tow, as well as speedy receiving option Travis Benjamin, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise to see the third-year receiver leave should the team be properly compensated.
