Williams (quad) did not practice Wednesday.

Williams was limited to just two catches for 22 yards in the loss Sunday to the Broncos, but Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times suggested Wednesday's listing on the injury report wasn't related to anything that occurred during the game. Fantasy owners will want to monitor Williams status in the coming days, but should he miss this weekend's contest against the Cardinals, Mike Williams would likely see a significant rise in his fantasy prospects.

