Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Williams (quad) did not practice Wednesday.
Williams was limited to just two catches for 22 yards in the Chargers' loss to the Broncos this past Sunday, but Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times suggested that Wednesday's listing on the injury report wasn't related to anything that occurred during that game. We'll monitor Williams' status in the coming days, but should he miss this weekend's contest against the Cardinals, Mike Williams would likely see a boost in his fantasy prospects.
