Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Expected to play Sunday
Williams (neck) will play Sunday against the Giants, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Williams is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was a full participant in practice all week, so it seems likely he'll play. Still, this report isn't official, so fantasy owners will need to monitor his status before the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff just to be safe.
