Williams (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, will test his injury during pregame activities before a decision on his status is made, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams will need to demonstrate he can move at full speed in his pregame workout, otherwise he'll sit out Week 12. With the Chargers and Cardinals not kicking off until 4:05 p.m. EST, there's some risk in fantasy managers waiting on Williams' status if other options exist for the early wave of games. From the Chargers' standpoint, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin would be ready to handle larger roles if Tyrell Williams can't go.