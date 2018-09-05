Williams isn't listed on the initial injury report for Sunday's opener against Kansas City.

Williams dealt with foot soreness in late August but was back at practice Monday. He and Keenan Allen are listed as the starting wide receivers on the Chargers' depth chart, albeit with Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin looming as serious threats to steal snaps and targets from (Tyrell) Williams. A matchup with the Kansas City secondary could allow multiple wideouts to thrive Week 1.

