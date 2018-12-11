Williams caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in the 26-21 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

At this point, it's clear that Williams' run through Week 6 and 7, where he totaled 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns, was just an aberration. From Week 9 through Week 14, the fourth-year receiver has caught just 11 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown, remaining at best a longshot to post even adequate fantasy numbers.