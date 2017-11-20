Williams caught his only target for 11 yards in the 54-24 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Williams abysmal stat line doesn't reflect his usage rate, as he was on the field for 61 of the Chargers' 74 snaps. That was the best mark of any Chargers' skill position player, with Keenan Allen and Philip Rivers held out for the majority of the fourth quarter having all but locked up the win before the start of the second half. It's quickly shaping up to be a disappointing season for Williams given the fact he has caught no more than two passes in each of the last four games.