Williams caught his lone target for 11 yards during Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

The good news: Williams did see the second most snaps (43) of any Chargers wide receiver, as both Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams couldn't muster more than 25. The bad news: everything else. Following Sunday's dismal outing, Williams has failed to catch more than two passes in three of his five career games against the Broncos, and has failed to register more than 60 yards receiving in the last three games, combined. While the rest of the Chargers receiving core didn't fare much better Sunday, save for an explosive catch-and-run from Benjamin, Williams has certainly lost his fantasy luster following a breakout 2016 season.