Williams (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams will carry an injury designation into gameday for the second week in a row after the lingering quad injury limited his involvement in practices Wednesday through Friday. Though the questionable tag didn't prevent Williams from suiting up in last week's win over the Cardinals, he played a season-low nine snaps in the contest and wasn't targeted. Similar restrictions could be in place of Williams again this weekend even if he's active, making him a dicey option in fantasy lineups.