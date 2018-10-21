Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Leading receiver in Week 7
Williams caught all four of his targets, compiling 118 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.
On the Chargers' very first play from scrimmage, Philip Rivers connected with a streaking Williams down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown, to provide an immediate response to Tennessee's opening-drive field goal. Williams has enjoyed explosive production over the past two weeks, compiling 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns in wins over Tennessee and Cleveland, after putting up 192 yards and one touchdown over his first five outings of the year. The fourth-year man is averaging just 3.9 targets per game, thus his value is contingent on success stretching the field (catches of 20-plus yards in five of seven games, with three of his four scores coming from 29 or more yards out). Following a bye, Los Angeles will take on a Seahawks secondary Nov. 4 that ranks among the NFL's top five teams against the pass (206 yards allowed per game entering Week 7).
