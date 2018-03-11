Williams, a restricted free agent, is unlikely to leave the Chargers, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

A second-round RFA tender should be enough to scare other teams away. While he predictably failed to match his breakout 2016 campaign with a healthy Keenan Allen hogging targets, the 26-year-old Williams was one of the league's more efficient receivers last season, catching 43 of 69 passes for 728 yards (10.6 per target) and four touchdowns in 16 games. There's no assurance of a larger workload in 2018, as the Chargers also have Travis Benjamin and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams under contract, at least for the time being. Benjamin's $5.75 million salary could inspire a trade, pay cut or release.