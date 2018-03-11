Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Likely staying put
Williams, a restricted free agent, is unlikely to leave the Chargers, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
A second-round RFA tender should be enough to scare other teams away. While he predictably failed to match his breakout 2016 campaign with a healthy Keenan Allen hogging targets, the 26-year-old Williams was one of the league's more efficient receivers last season, catching 43 of 69 passes for 728 yards (10.6 per target) and four touchdowns in 16 games. There's no assurance of a larger workload in 2018, as the Chargers also have Travis Benjamin and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams under contract, at least for the time being. Benjamin's $5.75 million salary could inspire a trade, pay cut or release.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Disappointing 2017 season•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Capitalizes on increased targets•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches three passes in loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Records 132 yards Sunday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Nets second touchdown of season•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.