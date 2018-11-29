Williams (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After playing only nine snaps in the Chargers' Week 12 win over the Cardinals and having yet to resume practicing fully, it's clear the quad injury is still somewhat of a worry for the wideout. Unless Williams is able to advance to full participation Friday in the team's final practice session of the week, he'll likely be listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. Even if he's ultimately cleared to suit up, Williams might be at risk of losing work to the likes of Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin.

