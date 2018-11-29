Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited at practice again
Williams (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After playing only nine snaps in the Chargers' Week 12 win over the Cardinals and having yet to resume practicing fully, it's clear the quad injury is still somewhat of a worry for the wideout. Unless Williams is able to advance to full participation Friday in the team's final practice session of the week, he'll likely be listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. Even if he's ultimately cleared to suit up, Williams might be at risk of losing work to the likes of Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Does not record a catch•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Suiting up vs. Cardinals•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Game-time call for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Returns to limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...