Williams (neck) brought in one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

The speedster didn't appear to be bothered by his neck injury, so the reduced production was seemingly circumstantial. The Giants secondary generally did a good job of making the Chargers work for all the passing yards they did get, leading to Williams' lowest target total and second-lowest receiving yardage in any game this season. Assuming there aren't health-related setbacks, he'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup against the questionable Raiders secondary in Week 6.