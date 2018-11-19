Williams nabbed two of six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos.

Williams' fantasy value was on the rise after he turned in back-to-back 118-yard outings in Week 6 and 7 while reaching the end zone three times in total, but he's been a major disappointment since the Chargers' Week 8 bye. He's posted just eight catches for 91 yards over the subsequent three games, with a touchdown grab in the Week 9 win over the Seahawks representing the only saving grace during that stretch. With Keenan Allen representing the only consistent highly-targeted option on a week-to-week basis, Williams' production forward figures to remain volatile going forward with Philip Rivers inclined to spread the wealth around among the non-Allen pass catchers.