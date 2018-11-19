Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited to two receptions
Williams nabbed two of six targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Broncos.
Williams' fantasy value was on the rise after he turned in back-to-back 118-yard outings in Week 6 and 7 while reaching the end zone three times in total, but he's been a major disappointment since the Chargers' Week 8 bye. He's posted just eight catches for 91 yards over the subsequent three games, with a touchdown grab in the Week 9 win over the Seahawks representing the only saving grace during that stretch. With Keenan Allen representing the only consistent highly-targeted option on a week-to-week basis, Williams' production forward figures to remain volatile going forward with Philip Rivers inclined to spread the wealth around among the non-Allen pass catchers.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Makes four catches in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies another touchdown•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Leading receiver in Week 7•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches two touchdowns•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Snags three passes•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Registers 48 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...