Head coach Anthony Lynn listed Williams as the team's No. 2 wide receiver on the first, unofficial depth chart ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

This shouldn't come as much surprise, especially given that the potential challenger for the spot, rookie Mike Williams (back), has not been able to partake in training camp. If things stand the way they are now, (Tyrell) Williams would operate solely as an outside receiver, with Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin likely rotating from the slot to the outside depending on a given formation. If the back injury that has debilitated (Mike) Williams for the majority of the summer leaks into the regular season, don't be surprised to see (Tyrell) Williams cling onto the starting wide receiver role for the entire duration of the campaign.