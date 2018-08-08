Williams and Keenan Allen are listed as the starting wide receivers on the Chargers' initial depth chart, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

While they'll likely rely on three-receiver formations after losing TE Hunter Henry to a torn ACL, the Chargers are only listing two wideouts as starters on their preseason depth chart. Williams figures to have a regular spot in those three-wide sets, but he could lose playing time to Mike Williams and/or Travis Benjamin when the Chargers only have two receivers on the field. It isn't out of the question for Tyrell or Mike Williams to push for 6-8 targets per game, though neither is likely to approach Keenan Allen's volume.