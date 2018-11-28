Williams (quadriceps) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Wiliams logged just nine snaps and zero targets in Week 12's 45-10 win over the Cardinals, but there's a decent chance that he'll be up for more work Sunday night against the Steelers. It remains to be seen, however, if he ends up listed as questionable for that contest or is removed from the Chargers' injury report altogether come Friday.

