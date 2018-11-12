Williams caught four of six passing attempts for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.

Williams was unable to find the end zone in his fourth consecutive game but was still the second most involved wide receiver after Keenan Allen, though Melvin Gordon also saw six targets. The 26-year-old has only seen three targets in the red zone all season and therefore continues to depend on the big play to produce fantasy value. He'll try to break another at home Week 11 against Denver.