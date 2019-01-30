Chargers general manager Tom Telesco admitted he isn't sure if the team will be able to re-sign Williams, who said he views himself as a No. 1 receiver, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

Williams flashed No. 1 ability in his second pro season, catching 69 of 120 targets for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns for the injury-depleted 2016 Chargers. He then improved his efficiency in a lower-usage role for healthier teams the past two years, averaging 42 catches for 690.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns on 67 targets. Boasting the physical specs of a No. 1 receiver along with a career mark of 9.7 yards per target, Williams makes for an interesting case in free agency and probably won't stay in Los Angeles unless he's willing to accept a hometown discount. With limited cap room and both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams under contract, the Chargers are unlikely to break the bank on a player they've only utilized to the tune of about four targets per game. The opportunity should be better elsewhere, both in terms of money and target volume.