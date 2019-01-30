Chargers general manager Tom Telesco admitted he isn't sure if the team will be able to re-sign Williams, who said he views himself as a No. 1 receiver, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.

Williams flashed No. 1 ability in his second pro season, catching 69 of 120 targets for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns for the injury-depleted 2016 Chargers. He then improved his efficiency in a lower-usage role for healthier teams the past two years, averaging 42 catches for 690.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns on 67 targets. Boasting the physical specs of a No. 1 receiver along with a career mark of 9.7 yards per target, Williams makes for an interesting case in free agency and probably won't stay in Los Angeles unless he's willing to accept a hometown discount. With limited cap room and both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams under contract, the Chargers are unlikely to break the bank on a player they've only utilized to the tune of about four targets per game. The opportunity should be better elsewhere, both in terms of money and target volume.

More News
Our Latest Stories