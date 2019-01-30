Chargers' Tyrell Williams: May find greener pastures
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco admitted he isn't sure if the team will be able to re-sign Williams, who said he views himself as a No. 1 receiver, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Williams flashed No. 1 ability in his second pro season, catching 69 of 120 targets for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns for the injury-depleted 2016 Chargers. He then improved his efficiency in a lower-usage role for healthier teams the past two years, averaging 42 catches for 690.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns on 67 targets. Boasting the physical specs of a No. 1 receiver along with a career mark of 9.7 yards per target, Williams makes for an interesting case in free agency and probably won't stay in Los Angeles unless he's willing to accept a hometown discount. With limited cap room and both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams under contract, the Chargers are unlikely to break the bank on a player they've only utilized to the tune of about four targets per game. The opportunity should be better elsewhere, both in terms of money and target volume.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Plays well in playoff loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Concludes disappointing 2018 season•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Quiet effort in Week 16 loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Records season high in catches•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Held in check once again•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Non-factor in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...