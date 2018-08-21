Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice Tuesday
Williams (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports
It's not clear what Williams may be suffering from, as the 26-year-old appeared to leave Saturday's preseason contest unscathed. While the lack of follow up information regarding Williams injury likely indicates it's nothing serious, a prolonged absence could push preseason standout, Mike Williams, into a prominent role on the Chargers offense.
