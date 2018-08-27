Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Misses Saturday's contest
Williams (foot) did not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Williams missed most of practice last week thanks to what was deemed "foot soreness". While the injury seems more like a nuisance as opposed to anything serious, it's unclear whether the third-year player will be able to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the 49ers. Given the Chargers have been overly cautious with most of their injured starters throughout the preseason, it would be premature to rule out Williams for Week 1 even if he misses next Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Bothered by foot•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Snares reception in preseason win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Listed as starter•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Signs RFA tender•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Officially tendered•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...