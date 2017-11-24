Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Nets second touchdown of season
Williams caught two of his three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the 28-6 win Thursday over the Cowboys.
Thursday's Thanksgiving Day touchdown was only the second score for Williams this season, as the third-year receiver has struggled to generate much offense despite seeing the second most snaps of any Chargers' wide receiver. That could change depending on the status of 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams, who exited Thursday's game with a knee injury. If the rookie were to miss any time, Tyrell Williams figures to step in as the obvious No. 2 wide receiver - a juicy proposition given the Chargers face the Browns next Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Held to one catch•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Tallies 49 receiving yards in loss•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches one pass despite six targets•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Just one catch•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Catches three passes in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited to one catch Sunday•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...