Williams caught two of his three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the 28-6 win Thursday over the Cowboys.

Thursday's Thanksgiving Day touchdown was only the second score for Williams this season, as the third-year receiver has struggled to generate much offense despite seeing the second most snaps of any Chargers' wide receiver. That could change depending on the status of 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams, who exited Thursday's game with a knee injury. If the rookie were to miss any time, Tyrell Williams figures to step in as the obvious No. 2 wide receiver - a juicy proposition given the Chargers face the Browns next Sunday.