The Chargers extended a second-round restricted free agent tender to Williams, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official website reports.

While unable to match his breakout 2016 campaign, Williams made the most of his limited opportunities last season, catching 43 of 69 passes for 728 yards (10.6 YPT) and four scores in 16 games. A second-round tender should be enough to prevent other teams from extending offer sheets, but it is possible the Chargers consider trading Williams, as they also have Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams under contract for the upcoming season. Releasing Benjamin would be another option, or the team could just stand pat with all four receivers -- not a bad plan given Allen's injury history.