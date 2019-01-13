Williams caught five of seven targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.

Williams led the Chargers in receiving yards while tying Antonio Gates and Mike Williams for the team lead in catches, but that fact is little consolation given that his team's Super Bowl hopes were unceremoniously dashed in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicates -- New England led 35-7 at halftime. The 26-year-old wide receiver will try to use this productive outing to gain a bigger contract as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.