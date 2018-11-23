Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Questionable for Week 12
Williams (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Williams missed practice Wednesday, but was able to subsequently log back-to-back limited sessions. Official confirmation of his Week 12 status will arrive as Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff approaches, but if he does play this weekend, Williams profiles as decent fantasy option, while operating in the context of the Chargers offense. He's logged six targets in each of his last two games and prior to that he strung together four TDs over his previous three contests.
