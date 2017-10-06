Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Questionable with neck injury
Williams, who is nursing a neck injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Though he was a full participant in practices all week, Williams' neck issue was apparently enough of a concern for the Chargers to keep him on their final injury report of the week. Based on his level of involvement this week, it still seems quite likely that Williams will suit up Sunday, but fantasy owners may want to check back on his status prior to the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff just to be on the safe side.
