Williams caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 22-10 loss to the Ravens.

Williams was on the field for 58 of the Chargers' 63 snaps on offense in Week 16, but was unable to muster much production, which has been the norm for him of late, with a six-catch/71-yard effort in Week 15 being his most recent outlier on that front. He profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in the Charger's regular-season finale, this coming Sunday against the Broncos.