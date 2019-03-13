Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Reaches deal with Oakland
Williams agreed to a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams, who caught 41 passes for 653 yards and five touchdowns with the Chargers last season, joins a revamped Raiders receiving corps that will be led by the recently acquired Antonio Brown. With returnee Jordy Nelson also in the mix, the fantasy prospects of quarterback Derek Carr are looking up thanks to the team's notable offseason upgrades.
