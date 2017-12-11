Williams hauled in four passes (on four targets) for 132 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Redskins.

Williams was the beneficiary of a 75-yard touchdown bomb from Philip Rivers in the second quarter while also bringing in catches of 34 and 20 yards. The big play receiver hasn't caught more than four balls since Week 4, but days like today are always possible for him with gun-slinger Philip Rivers at the helm. The downside to Williams' game, of course, is that he has a tendency to disappear, with eight games of two or fewer receptions this season. Despite the strong performance Sunday, standard format fantasy owners would likely be better off looking for a more consistent option going forward.