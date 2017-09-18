Williams finished Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins with four catches for 54 yards.

That's now two straight 54-yard games for Williams, an oddly specific stat line for the Chargers' No. 2 receiver. While Williams was surpassed in targets by Keenan Allen (10), Hunter Henry (7) and Melvin Gordon (7), he was still clearly a focal point of the offense as the Chargers seemed intent to move the ball through the air. While there's unlikely to be such an offensive imbalance most games (39 passes to 14 runs), Williams is nevertheless a solid flex option in most leagues, capable of busting out for a big game in the right situation.