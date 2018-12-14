Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Records season high in catches
Williams caught six of his 12 targets for 71 yards in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
Williams was forced into the No. 2 role behind Mike Williams after Keenan Allen went down with a hip injury in the second quarter, and the 26-year-old promptly record his most catches and third-most receiving yards of the 2018 campaign. It's unclear how serious Allen's injury may be, but should the star receiver be forced to miss any time, Williams immediately becomes a viable fantasy option in nearly all formats, even with a difficult matchup against the Ravens defense on tap next Saturday.
More News
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Held in check once again•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Non-factor in win•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Suits up Sunday night•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Labeled questionable for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Limited at practice again•
-
Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...