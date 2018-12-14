Williams caught six of his 12 targets for 71 yards in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Williams was forced into the No. 2 role behind Mike Williams after Keenan Allen went down with a hip injury in the second quarter, and the 26-year-old promptly record his most catches and third-most receiving yards of the 2018 campaign. It's unclear how serious Allen's injury may be, but should the star receiver be forced to miss any time, Williams immediately becomes a viable fantasy option in nearly all formats, even with a difficult matchup against the Ravens defense on tap next Saturday.