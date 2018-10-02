Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Registers 48 receiving yards
Williams caught three of his five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.
Williams saw the third most targets Sunday, but he still failed to tally at least 50 receiving yards for the fourth straight game. Williams can take solace in the fact that none of his fellow teammates compiled gaudy numbers either, but fantasy owners hoping for a breakthrough contest against a depleted San Francisco team were surely disappointed.
