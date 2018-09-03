Chargers' Tyrell Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (foot) practiced Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams is definitely in the mix to see his share of targets from QB Philip Rivers this season, but consistent volume could be a issue for him, with target-hog Keenan Allen on hand, in addition to second-year wideout Mike Williams (a 2018 break-out candidate) and Travis Benjamin.
