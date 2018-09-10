Williams caught two of his five targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the 38-28 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Williams salvaged what was an otherwise miserable fantasy day with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the Chargers attempted to muster an ill-fated comeback. While the fourth-year receiver did play 62 snaps, 15 more than No. 3 wide receiver Travis Benjamin and 18 more than No. 4 wideout Mike Williams, the "eldest" Williams was hardly utilized as quarterback Philip Rivers seemed content moving the ball through Keenan Allen (eight receptions, 108 yards and touchdown) and his squadron of running backs. It's clear that Williams ranks no higher than fourth when it comes to the receiving hierarchy in Los Angeles, and it could be even worse if Mike Williams continues to parlay an impressive preseason into the ensuing months of the regular season.