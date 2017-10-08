Williams (neck) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Williams was a full participant in practice each day this week, and will suit up, as expected, despite the "questionable" designation. The third-year player has seen more snaps than any other Chargers wideout, and his 24 targets are second only to Keenan Allen (40) on the team. Despite the high volume, Williams draws a relatively tough matchup, as Giants cornerbacks have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the first four games of the season.